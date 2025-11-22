Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $14,526,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE opened at $160.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $261.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.