Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,752 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.41.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE LOW opened at $234.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $280.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

