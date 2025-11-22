Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.70% of Tetra Tech worth $66,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,692 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,683,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,878,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,193,000 after buying an additional 132,974 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,734,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,971,000 after buying an additional 1,514,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 150.1% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,416,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,994,000 after buying an additional 1,450,420 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

