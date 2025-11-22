United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stake Raised by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 560.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $801.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $915.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $844.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

