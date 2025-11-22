Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curbline Properties to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Curbline Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Curbline Properties stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. Curbline Properties has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 25.51%.The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Curbline Properties by 37.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

