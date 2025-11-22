Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,570 APA Corporation $APA

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in APA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 104,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of APA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of APA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. APA Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. APA’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

