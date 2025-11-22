Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,700 Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,648,000 after purchasing an additional 389,490 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,323,000 after buying an additional 74,230 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,529,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,997,000 after acquiring an additional 286,910 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, New Street Research set a $103.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

