Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,909 HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $880,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of ($37.39) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 72.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

