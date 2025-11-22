Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 502.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,598 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

