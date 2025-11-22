Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $505,000 in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Viper Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.35 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

