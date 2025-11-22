Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,930 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 11.8% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 126,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 42.1% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

