Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after purchasing an additional 348,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after buying an additional 358,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $757,808,000 after buying an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,911,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,789,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $106.98 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

