Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Apyx Medical Corporation $APYX

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Apyx Medical worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 896,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 250,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apyx Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Apyx Medical Stock Down 1.0%

APYX stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Apyx Medical Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 158.22%. Apyx Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Corporation will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

