Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $QBUF

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBUF. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 539.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 221,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 187,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth about $354,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 7,979.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 38.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QBUF opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.23. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

