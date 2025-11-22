Insider Selling: iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $427,950.00 in Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 5,000 shares of iRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $427,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,500 shares in the company, valued at $197,926,875. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

iRadimed Stock Up 2.3%

IRMD opened at $89.52 on Friday. iRadimed Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $89.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.04.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. iRadimed had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 26.61%.The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. iRadimed has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iRadimed in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iRadimed by 17.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRadimed during the third quarter worth about $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital set a $90.00 target price on iRadimed in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

