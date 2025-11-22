McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,390,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.9% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 15,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 8,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 57,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its stake in McDonald’s by 178,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 64,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 64,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $309.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.36. The company has a market capitalization of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,549,351. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

