7,674 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Acquired by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,104 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,215,000 after purchasing an additional 151,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,197,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $237.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.