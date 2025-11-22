Del Sette Capital Management LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF $XSVM

Del Sette Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,204,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 295,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSVM opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $61.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

