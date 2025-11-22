Dundas Partners LLP Has $164,000 Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Dundas Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Littelfuse by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 165.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LFUS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,030,194.18. This trade represents a 24.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total transaction of $3,453,490.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,920.61. This represents a 79.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $241.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.10. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

