Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $111,133,000. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 439,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after buying an additional 196,461 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15,747.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 139,367 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,463,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,780,000 after acquiring an additional 134,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 298,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.