Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,976,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,267,000 after acquiring an additional 604,016 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,799,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,873,000 after acquiring an additional 565,084 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $68,013,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 354.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 530,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,115,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $183.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day moving average of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 128.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 208 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $38,677.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,326.75. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $40,723.05. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,632.55. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

