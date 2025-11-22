18,421 Shares in Invesco China Technology ETF $CQQQ Bought by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.43. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

