CenterBook Partners LP Has $4.67 Million Position in Xperi Inc. $XPER

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,808 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 1.30% of Xperi worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xperi by 140.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $262.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.29.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Further Reading

