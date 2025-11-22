Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1,036.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 41,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 55.63%.The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $158,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,700.45. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 243,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,495. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,979 shares of company stock worth $1,164,460. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

