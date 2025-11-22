Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.03 and last traded at $58.4410, with a volume of 333597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $274.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

