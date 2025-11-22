Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86,616 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.40% of Graphic Packaging worth $25,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,488,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,841 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11,000.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,299,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,636,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,570,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,890,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,017 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.