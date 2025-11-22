CenterBook Partners LP Has $13.75 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 216,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 183,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,750 shares of company stock worth $55,682,535. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

