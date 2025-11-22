CenterBook Partners LP Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 817.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Cencora were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cencora by 947.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,069,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $365.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.70 and its 200 day moving average is $304.57. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $223.92 and a one year high of $369.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total value of $1,868,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares in the company, valued at $24,105,113.44. This trade represents a 7.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

