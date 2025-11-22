DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,954 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

