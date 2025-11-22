TransUnion $TRU Stock Holdings Cut by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TransUnion by 11.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,162,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,330,000 after acquiring an additional 119,419 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,640,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 590,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.91.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 21.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $66,787.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,425.86. This represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $80,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,248.24. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $818,810. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

