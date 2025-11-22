Del Sette Capital Management LLC Sells 10,423 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF $PIE

Del Sette Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF accounts for 2.0% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned about 2.91% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIE. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12,321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIE opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.