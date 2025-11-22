CenterBook Partners LP Grows Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 349.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth $943,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Insulet by 41.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at $17,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $331.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $230.05 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.