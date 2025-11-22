Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,900 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Solventum were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 376.8% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Solventum by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 193.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $40,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

NYSE SOLV opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. Solventum’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

