Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Guggenheim cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $555.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $595.52 and its 200 day moving average is $562.34. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

