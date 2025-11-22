Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 392.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Labcorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 193.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Labcorp
In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $1,509,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $1,782,248.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $627,817.32. This trade represents a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Labcorp Stock Up 1.7%
Labcorp stock opened at $265.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.38 and a 1-year high of $293.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.17. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.
Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Labcorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.
Labcorp Company Profile
Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.
