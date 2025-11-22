1,049,925 Shares in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,049,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.47% of Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 22.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 109,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 70,235 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 384,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 5,139.4% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Energy Fuels to $26.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other news, VP Curtis Moore sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $389,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,026.94. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Chalmers sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 911,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,216,950.80. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 578,380 shares of company stock worth $7,594,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $12.78 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

