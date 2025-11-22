CenterBook Partners LP Has $7.03 Million Stake in Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,433 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 1.78% of Green Plains worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $8,860,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Green Plains by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,566,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 355,685 shares in the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 805.5% in the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 340,313 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2,026.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 295,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Green Plains Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $508.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Green Plains and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,954 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $294,372.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,906.58. This trade represents a 33.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Further Reading

