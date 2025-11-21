Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,036 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 548.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 134,575 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ADT by 20.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,476 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ADT by 52.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 668,599 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 229,441 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 305.9% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 971,224 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 731,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $773,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ADT. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

ADT Price Performance

NYSE ADT opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

