SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Purchased by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.5% of Seeds Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 817,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,762,000 after acquiring an additional 106,786 shares during the period. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.