Seeds Investor LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seeds Investor LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,248,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,538,000 after purchasing an additional 975,106 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 151.0% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,406,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,235,000 after buying an additional 846,162 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 681,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after buying an additional 234,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,247,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,186,000 after buying an additional 198,824 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 685,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 194,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.