Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,679,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,047,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $3,571,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 453.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 366,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 300,624 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,388 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 919,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,515,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.8% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 375,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 69,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

