Lincoln National Corporation $LNC Stock Position Boosted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,815 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 354.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $44.00 price target on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.82.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National Corporation has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $43.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.17 per share, for a total transaction of $84,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,040. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

