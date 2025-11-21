Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 2,395,056 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,536,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of HP worth $3,095,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in HP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,380 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in HP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,719 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,711.72. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of HP in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

