Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,265,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $3,328,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 85,891 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 72.5% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8,828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $130.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

