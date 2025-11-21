Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.6%

VTI stock opened at $320.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

