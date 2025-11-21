Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cybin from $150.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cybin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cybin by 85.0% in the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 689,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cybin by 69.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 124,297 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr raised its stake in Cybin by 109.7% in the third quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 140,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 73,362 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
