Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.138-0.138 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7 billion-$12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion.

Sharp Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of SHCAY opened at $1.17 on Friday. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sharp had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Sharp to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

