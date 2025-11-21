Head-To-Head Contrast: Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) & Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) and Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 12.45% 16.59% 11.20% Wetouch Technology 17.10% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $564.33 million 4.28 $72.18 million $1.14 37.80 Wetouch Technology $43.52 million 0.56 $6.03 million $0.62 3.32

This table compares Sapiens International and Wetouch Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sapiens International and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 1 3 1 0 2.00 Wetouch Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sapiens International currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 27.28%. Given Sapiens International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Sapiens International has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Wetouch Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields. It offers IDITSuite, an AI powered, end-to-end insurance software; DigitalSuite, a cloud-native, future-proof digital engagement platform; IDITGo, a pre-configured, data-enriched insurance launch and accelerator platform solutions; consultancy services for property and casualty commercial lines; and Tia Enterprise solution for customer engagement. The company also provides CoreSuite, an end-to-end cloud and digital PAS for individual and group products across life, health, wealth, and pensions; CustomerConnect, a dynamic self-service and persona-based portal to engage with insureds; AgentConnect, a portal for agents and brokers to focus on sales enablement, customer retention, and increasing customer value; and ReinsuranceMaster, a reinsurance automation software that provides insurers full financial control and flexibility over their entire reinsurance process. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

