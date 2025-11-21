iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Holdings Cut by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average is $93.54.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

