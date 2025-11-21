Christopher Moe Purchases 20,000 Shares of Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE) Stock

Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Moe acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,200. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beeline Price Performance

NASDAQ BLNE opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. Beeline Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Get Beeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Beeline in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Beeline in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Beeline in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Beeline

Featured Stories

